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4.1
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Jafaican
4.1
Jafaican
, 2024
Jafaican
Jamaica / Comedy, Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
4.1
Synopsis
Gazza, a small-time crook, seeks £35,000 for his gran's care. He overhears a tip, devising a scheme. In 21 days, he must master Jamaican culture to execute a fraud in London and Jamaica, facing life-threatening risks.
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Cast
Peter Andre
Denton 'Kill Man' Powell
Wil Johnson
Winston
Oliver Samuels
Uncle Godfrey
Sizzla Kalonji
Sizzla
Jessica Jane Clement
Alexander Garcia
Jamie Lomas
Johnzie
Leroy Akins
Jamaican Farmer
Princess Akins
Jamaican Farmer Daughter
Karen Anderson
Machete Mitch
Tajera Barrett
Tashai
Mary Benn
Mavis
Director
Fredi 'Kruga' Nwaka
Writer
Fredi 'Kruga' Nwaka
Composer
Patrick Edward Fagan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Jamaica
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Andre Films, Devil1 Entertainment, Nwaka Studios
Also known as
Jafaican
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Film rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
3.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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