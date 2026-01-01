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4.1
Kinoafisha Films Jafaican
4.1

Jafaican

, 2024
Jafaican
Jamaica / Comedy, Crime, Drama / 18+
4.1

Synopsis

Gazza, a small-time crook, seeks £35,000 for his gran's care. He overhears a tip, devising a scheme. In 21 days, he must master Jamaican culture to execute a fraud in London and Jamaica, facing life-threatening risks.

Cast

Peter Andre
Denton 'Kill Man' Powell
Wil Johnson
Winston
Oliver Samuels
Uncle Godfrey
Sizzla Kalonji
Sizzla
Jessica Jane Clement
Alexander Garcia
Jamie Lomas
Johnzie
Leroy Akins
Jamaican Farmer
Princess Akins
Jamaican Farmer Daughter
Karen Anderson
Machete Mitch
Tajera Barrett
Tashai
Mary Benn
Mavis
Director Fredi 'Kruga' Nwaka
Writer Fredi 'Kruga' Nwaka
Composer Patrick Edward Fagan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Jamaica
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Andre Films, Devil1 Entertainment, Nwaka Studios
Also known as
Jafaican

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
3.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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