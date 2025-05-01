Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Proklyatyy Samuray
Kinoafisha Films Proklyatyy Samuray

Proklyatyy Samuray

, 2025
Kyrgyzstan / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Proklyatyy Samuray
Going 0
Not going 0

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 May 2025
Release date
1 May 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more