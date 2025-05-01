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Proklyatyy Samuray
Proklyatyy Samuray
, 2025
Kyrgyzstan / 18+
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Film details
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 May 2025
Release date
1 May 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
Film rating
0.0
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2
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