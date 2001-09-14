6.9Koroshiya 1
Ichi the Killer, 2001
Japan / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
As sadomasochistic yakuza enforcer Kakihara searches for his missing boss he comes across Ichi, a repressed and psychotic killer who may be able to inflict levels of pain that Kakihara has only dreamed of.
Cast
Susumu Terajima
Suzuki
Yoshiki Arizono
Nakazawa
Paulyn Sun
Karen
Tôru Tezuka
Fujiwara
Satoshi Niizuma
Inoue
Director Takashi Miike
Writer Sakichi Sato, Hideo Yamamoto
Composer Karera Musication, Seiichi Yamamoto
Film details
Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 5 July 2002
World premiere 14 September 2001
Release date
|5 February 2025
|France
|16
|30 May 2003
|Great Britain
|18
|22 December 2001
|Japan
|25 July 2002
|Netherlands
|16
Budget $1,400,000
Worldwide Gross $84,421
Production Omega Project, Toho, Omega Micott Inc.
Based on “Ichi the Killer” (Hideo Yamamoto)
Also known as
Koroshiya 1, Ichi the Killer, Ichi el asesino, Ichi le tueur, Ichi zabójca, Ichi, o Assassino, Ici Ubica, Katil Ichi, Koroshiya ichi, Sát Thủ Số 1, Ичи-киллер, Ічі-кілер, 이치, 더 킬러, 杀手阿一, 殺し屋1, 殺手阿1, 殺手阿一, Ічі - убивця, Ichi - O Assassino, ころしやイチ, Убийца Ичи
Updated 24 August 2026
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