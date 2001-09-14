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Poster of Ichi the Killer
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Ichi the Killer
6.9

Ichi the Killer

, 2001
Koroshiya 1
Japan / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Ichi the Killer
6.9

Synopsis

As sadomasochistic yakuza enforcer Kakihara searches for his missing boss he comes across Ichi, a repressed and psychotic killer who may be able to inflict levels of pain that Kakihara has only dreamed of.

Cast

Tadanobu Asano
Tadanobu Asano
Kakihara
Nao Omori
Nao Omori
Ichi
Shinya Tsukamoto
Shinya Tsukamoto
Jijii
Susumu Terajima
Suzuki
Shun Sugata
Takayama
Yoshiki Arizono
Nakazawa
Kiyohiko Shibukawa
Kiyohiko Shibukawa
Ryu Long
Paulyn Sun
Karen
Tôru Tezuka
Fujiwara
Satoshi Niizuma
Inoue
Director Takashi Miike
Writer Sakichi Sato, Hideo Yamamoto
Composer Karera Musication, Seiichi Yamamoto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 5 July 2002
World premiere 14 September 2001
Release date
5 February 2025 France 16
30 May 2003 Great Britain 18
22 December 2001 Japan
25 July 2002 Netherlands 16
Budget $1,400,000
Worldwide Gross $84,421
Production Omega Project, Toho, Omega Micott Inc.
Based on “Ichi the Killer” (Hideo Yamamoto)
Also known as
Koroshiya 1, Ichi the Killer, Ichi el asesino, Ichi le tueur, Ichi zabójca, Ichi, o Assassino, Ici Ubica, Katil Ichi, Koroshiya ichi, Sát Thủ Số 1, Ичи-киллер, Ічі-кілер, 이치, 더 킬러, 杀手阿一, 殺し屋1, 殺手阿1, 殺手阿一, Ічі - убивця, Ichi - O Assassino, ころしやイチ, Убийца Ичи

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 24 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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