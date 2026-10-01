7.3Mat Mariya
Mother Mary, 1982
USSR / Biography, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
Mother Maria Skobtsova, a Russian nun, helps Jews and other people hated by the Gestapo during World War II. Eventually, the Gestapo finds out and takes her away to the Ravensbruk Concentration Camp.
Cast
Igor Gorbachyov
Ilya Bunakov-Fondaminskiy
Aleksandr Timoshkin
Yura
Veronika Polonskaya
Sofiya Pilenko
Yuri Rodionov
Vladimir Nikolayevskiy
Director Sergey Kolosov
Writer Sergey Kolosov, Yelena Mikulina
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1982
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Mat Mariya, Äiti Maria, Madre María, Matka Maria, Mother Mary, Мать Мария
Updated 1 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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