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Poster of Mother Mary
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Mother Mary
7.3

Mother Mary

, 1982
Mat Mariya
USSR / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Mother Mary
7.3

Synopsis

Mother Maria Skobtsova, a Russian nun, helps Jews and other people hated by the Gestapo during World War II. Eventually, the Gestapo finds out and takes her away to the Ravensbruk Concentration Camp.

Cast

Lyudmila Kasatkina
Lyudmila Kasatkina
Yelizaveta Kuzmina-Karavayeva
Leonid Markov
Leonid Markov
Danila Skobtsov
Igor Gorbachyov
Ilya Bunakov-Fondaminskiy
Aleksandr Timoshkin
Yura
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Madam Lanzhe
Vatslav Dvorzhetsky
Aleksandr Nikolayevskiy
Dieter Mann
ofitser Gestapo
Natalya Bondarchuk
Natalya Bondarchuk
Nina
Veronika Polonskaya
Sofiya Pilenko
Yuri Rodionov
Vladimir Nikolayevskiy
Director Sergey Kolosov
Writer Sergey Kolosov, Yelena Mikulina
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1982
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Mat Mariya, Äiti Maria, Madre María, Matka Maria, Mother Mary, Мать Мария

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 1 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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