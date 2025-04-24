Witty and resourceful fourteen-year-old Koko solves yet another mystery - aided by his friends. One of them, Tomo, has recently moved to the city and longs for adventure. The boys notice that their new classmate acts curiously. Step by step, joined by their classmate Marijana, they unveil the boy's dark secret.
Cast
Antonio Parac
Koko
Karlo Maloca
Tomo
Vanja Markovinovic
Marijana
Toma Budanko
Mirko
Filip Ruzic
Marko
Kristian Bonacic
Zlatko
Nina Mileta
Marica
Ozren Grabaric
Koko's father
Alen Liveric
Mlinaric
Dijana Vidusin
Koko's mother
DirectorDrazen Zarkovic
WriterDaniel Kusan, Drazen Zarkovic, Hana Jusic, Ivan Kusan