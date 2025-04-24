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Poster of The Mysterious Boy
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Mysterious Boy
6.3

The Mysterious Boy

, 2013
Zagonetni djecak
Croatia / Adventure, Family, Detective / 18+
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Poster of The Mysterious Boy
6.3
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Synopsis

Witty and resourceful fourteen-year-old Koko solves yet another mystery - aided by his friends. One of them, Tomo, has recently moved to the city and longs for adventure. The boys notice that their new classmate acts curiously. Step by step, joined by their classmate Marijana, they unveil the boy's dark secret.

Cast

Antonio Parac
Koko
Karlo Maloca
Tomo
Vanja Markovinovic
Marijana
Toma Budanko
Mirko
Filip Ruzic
Marko
Kristian Bonacic
Zlatko
Nina Mileta
Marica
Ozren Grabaric
Koko's father
Alen Liveric
Mlinaric
Dijana Vidusin
Koko's mother
Director Drazen Zarkovic
Writer Daniel Kusan, Drazen Zarkovic, Hana Jusic, Ivan Kusan
Composer Dinko Appelt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 24 April 2025
Release date
24 April 2025 Croatia
Production Kinorama, Hrvatska Radiotelevizija (HRT)
Also known as
Zagonetni djecak, The Mysterious Boy, Zagonetni dječak

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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