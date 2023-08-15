8.3Li Si Ben wan chen mo
The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, 2023
China / Documentary / 18+
Synopsis
Filmmaker Fang Li and his crew explore exhaustive historical investigation, as far as possible to find the core of the British, American, Japanese and Chinese parties and descendants, trying to infinitely close to the truth of the World War II "Death Ship" — "Lisbon Maru", which is 30 meters under the sea off the East Polar Island in Zhoushan, China.
Cast
Fang Li
Self
Director Fang Li, Ming Fan, Lily Gong
Composer Nicolas Errèra
Film details
Country China
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 November 2024
World premiere 15 August 2023
Release date
|6 September 2024
|China
|20 March 2025
|Great Britain
|12A
|24 July 2025
|Hong Kong
|I
|20 February 2025
|Macao
|C
Production Laurel Films, Emei Film Group, Shanghai PMF Pictures
Also known as
Li Si Ben wan chen mo, The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, Затопление лайнера Lisbon Maru, リスボン丸沈没, 里斯本丸沉沒, 里斯本丸沉没
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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