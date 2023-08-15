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Poster of The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru
8.3
Kinoafisha Films The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru
8.3

The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru

, 2023
Li Si Ben wan chen mo
China / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru
8.3

Synopsis

Filmmaker Fang Li and his crew explore exhaustive historical investigation, as far as possible to find the core of the British, American, Japanese and Chinese parties and descendants, trying to infinitely close to the truth of the World War II "Death Ship" — "Lisbon Maru", which is 30 meters under the sea off the East Polar Island in Zhoushan, China.

Cast

Fang Li
Self
Director Fang Li, Ming Fan, Lily Gong
Composer Nicolas Errèra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 November 2024
World premiere 15 August 2023
Release date
6 September 2024 China
20 March 2025 Great Britain 12A
24 July 2025 Hong Kong I
20 February 2025 Macao C
Production Laurel Films, Emei Film Group, Shanghai PMF Pictures
Also known as
Li Si Ben wan chen mo, The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, Затопление лайнера Lisbon Maru, リスボン丸沈没, 里斯本丸沉沒, 里斯本丸沉没

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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