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Poster of Pokalbininke ir profesorius
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Pokalbininke ir profesorius
6.2

Pokalbininke ir profesorius

, 2025
Pokalbininke ir profesorius
Lithuania / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Pokalbininke ir profesorius
6.2
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Synopsis

The film is about journalist Daiva Žeimytė-Bilienė's attempt to reveal not only the political and social portrait of Professor Vytautas Landsbergis, but also to get to know him as a person - his personal values, his attitudes, and the challenges of his past and future.

Cast

Vytautas Landsbergis
Self
Daiva Zeimyte
Self
Director Daiva Zeimyte
Composer Gediminas Zujus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 May 2025
Release date
2 May 2025 Lithuania N7
Also known as
Pokalbininke ir profesorius

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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