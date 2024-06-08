6.1Adult Best Friends
Adult Best Friends, 2024
USA / Comedy / 18+
Synopsis
Inseparable since childhood, levelheaded Katie takes her codependent best friend Delaney on a girls’ trip to break the news that she is getting married. Things do not go as planned.
Cast
Katie Corwin
Katie
Delaney Buffett
Delaney
Hannah Campbell
Mel
Carmen Christopher
Phil
Cazzie David
Roxy
Jolie Handler
Young Katie
Connor Hines
Charlie
Director Delaney Buffett
Writer Delaney Buffett, Katie Corwin
Composer Alexandra Kalinowski
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 May 2025
World premiere 8 June 2024
Release date
|8 June 2024
|Spain
|16
Production Before The Door Pictures, Coffin Watson Pictures
Also known as
Adult Best Friends, A legjobb barinőm férjhez megy, Mejores amigas, Przyjaźń dla dorosłych
Updated 29 April 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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