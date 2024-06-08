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Poster of Adult Best Friends
6.1
Adult Best Friends - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Adult Best Friends
6.1

Adult Best Friends

, 2024
Adult Best Friends
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Adult Best Friends
6.1
Adult Best Friends - Trailer
Adult Best Friends  Trailer

Synopsis

Inseparable since childhood, levelheaded Katie takes her codependent best friend Delaney on a girls’ trip to break the news that she is getting married. Things do not go as planned.

Cast

Mason Gooding
Mason Gooding
John
Alexander Hodge
Alexander Hodge
Theo
Miki Ishikawa
Miki Ishikawa
Gwen
Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto
Katie Corwin
Katie
Delaney Buffett
Delaney
Hannah Campbell
Mel
Carmen Christopher
Phil
Cazzie David
Roxy
Jolie Handler
Young Katie
Connor Hines
Charlie
Director Delaney Buffett
Writer Delaney Buffett, Katie Corwin
Composer Alexandra Kalinowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 May 2025
World premiere 8 June 2024
Release date
8 June 2024 Spain 16
Production Before The Door Pictures, Coffin Watson Pictures
Also known as
Adult Best Friends, A legjobb barinőm férjhez megy, Mejores amigas, Przyjaźń dla dorosłych

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

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Adult Best Friends - Trailer
Adult Best Friends Trailer
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