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Kinoafisha Films Why Not Scotland?

Why Not Scotland?

, 2024
Why Not Scotland?
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+

Synopsis

The film accompanies Flo, a young Scot from Glasgow, on an intensely personal journey, as she seeks out examples of nature recovery around Europe. Like many of her generation, Flo is concerned by the state of nature and fearful about an uncertain future. However, during her travels, she discovers places where nature is making a spectacular comeback, breathing life back into the landscape and revitalising human communities. Encouraged by these stories of hope and renewal, she is prompted to wonder: Why Not Scotland?

Cast

Flo Blackbourn
Director Mat Larkin
Writer Mat Larkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget 50,000 GBP
Also known as
Why Not Scotland?

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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