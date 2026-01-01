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8.4
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Wind, Tide & Oar
8.4
Wind, Tide & Oar
, 2024
Wind, Tide & Oar
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
8.4
Synopsis
Wind, Tide and Oar is a compelling exploration of engineless sailing, shot on analogue film over three years. The film delves into the experiences of those who travel solely by harnessing the natural elements alone, following a di...
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Director
Huw Wahl
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2024
Worldwide Gross
$16,720
Also known as
Wind, Tide & Oar, Wind, Tide and Oar
More
Film rating
8.4
Rate
15
votes
7.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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