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Poster of Tall Tales
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Tall Tales
6.5

Tall Tales

, 2025
Tall Tales
Great Britain / Animation / 18+
Poster of Tall Tales
6.5

Synopsis

A fairy tale for the modern world exploring the consequences of human progress.

Cast

Mark Pritchard
Thom Yorke
Director Jonathan Zawada
Composer Thom Yorke, Mark Pritchard
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $127,066
Production Warp Records
Also known as
Tall Tales, Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke: Tall Tales, Tall Tales (Visual Experience)

Cartoon rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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