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6.5
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Tall Tales
6.5
Tall Tales
, 2025
Tall Tales
Great Britain / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Synopsis
A fairy tale for the modern world exploring the consequences of human progress.
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Cast
Mark Pritchard
Thom Yorke
Director
Jonathan Zawada
Composer
Thom Yorke
,
Mark Pritchard
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$127,066
Production
Warp Records
Also known as
Tall Tales, Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke: Tall Tales, Tall Tales (Visual Experience)
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Cartoon rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Animated Films
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