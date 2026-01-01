Wallace rents out Gromit's former bedroom to a penguin, who takes up an interest in the techno pants created by Wallace. However, Gromit later learns that the penguin is a wanted criminal. Preserved by the Academy Film Archive.
ProductionAardman Animations, BBC Bristol, Wallace & Gromit
Also known as
The Wrong Trousers, Wallace y Gromit: Los pantalones equivocados, Wallace & Gromit: As Calças Erradas, Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, As Calças Erradas, De ustyrlige teknobukser, Fel byxor, Nesprávné kalhoty, Shalvar-e eshtebahi, Väärät housut, Valed püksid, Volas i Gromit: Pogrešne pantalone, Volisas ir Gromitas. Ne tos kelnės, Wallace & Gromit - Uskomattomat Seikkailut, Wallace & Gromit - Väärät housut, Wallace & Gromit : Un mauvais pantalon, Wallace & Gromit in The Wrong Trousers, Wallace & Gromit: Die Techno-Hose, Wallace & Gromit: Fel brallor, Wallace & Gromit: Robotbuksene, Wallace & Gromit: Un mauvais pantalon, Wallace e Gromit: I pantaloni sbagliati, Wallace és Gromit: A bolond nadrág, Wallace és Gromit: Önműködő nadrág, Wallace i Gromit: Wściekłe gacie, Wallace și Gromit: Pantalonii greșiți, Wallace y Gromit: El pantalón equivocado, Yanlış Pantolon, Воллес і Ґроміт: Небезпечні штани, Уоллес и Громит: Неправильные штаны, ウォレスとグルミット ペンギンに気をつけろ！, 酷狗寶貝：引鵝入室, Yanlis Pantolon, والاس و گرومیت: شلوار اشتباهی, Wallace & Gromit - I pantaloni sbagliati, Wallace & Gromit: Los pantalones equivocados, Wallace és Gromit: Önmüködö nadrág, Wallace & Gromit - The Wrong Trousers, Walter og Trofast: De forkerte bukser, Воллес і Громіт: Неправильні штани, 超级无敌掌门狗之神奇太空衣, A' Bhriogais Cheàrr, I pantaloni sbagliati, Un Mauvais Pantalon, Wallace & Gromit: Fel byxor, Wallace and Gromit in The Wrong Trousers, Walter Og Trofast De Gale Bukser, 월레스와 그로밋 - 전자바지 소동, Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers