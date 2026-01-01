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Poster of The Wrong Trousers
8.3
Kinoafisha Films The Wrong Trousers
8.3

The Wrong Trousers

, 1993
The Wrong Trousers
Great Britain / Animation, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Wrong Trousers
8.3

Synopsis

Wallace rents out Gromit's former bedroom to a penguin, who takes up an interest in the techno pants created by Wallace. However, Gromit later learns that the penguin is a wanted criminal. Preserved by the Academy Film Archive.

Cast

Peter Sallis
Wallace
Director Nick Park
Writer Nick Park, Bob Baker, Brian Sibley
Composer Julian Nott
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 1993
Production Aardman Animations, BBC Bristol, Wallace & Gromit
Also known as
The Wrong Trousers, Wallace y Gromit: Los pantalones equivocados, Wallace & Gromit: As Calças Erradas, Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, As Calças Erradas, De ustyrlige teknobukser, Fel byxor, Nesprávné kalhoty, Shalvar-e eshtebahi, Väärät housut, Valed püksid, Volas i Gromit: Pogrešne pantalone, Volisas ir Gromitas. Ne tos kelnės, Wallace & Gromit - Uskomattomat Seikkailut, Wallace & Gromit - Väärät housut, Wallace & Gromit : Un mauvais pantalon, Wallace & Gromit in The Wrong Trousers, Wallace & Gromit: Die Techno-Hose, Wallace & Gromit: Fel brallor, Wallace & Gromit: Robotbuksene, Wallace & Gromit: Un mauvais pantalon, Wallace e Gromit: I pantaloni sbagliati, Wallace és Gromit: A bolond nadrág, Wallace és Gromit: Önműködő nadrág, Wallace i Gromit: Wściekłe gacie, Wallace și Gromit: Pantalonii greșiți, Wallace y Gromit: El pantalón equivocado, Yanlış Pantolon, Воллес і Ґроміт: Небезпечні штани, Уоллес и Громит: Неправильные штаны, ウォレスとグルミット　ペンギンに気をつけろ！, 酷狗寶貝：引鵝入室, Yanlis Pantolon, والاس و گرومیت: شلوار اشتباهی, Wallace & Gromit - I pantaloni sbagliati, Wallace & Gromit: Los pantalones equivocados, Wallace és Gromit: Önmüködö nadrág, Wallace & Gromit - The Wrong Trousers, Walter og Trofast: De forkerte bukser, Воллес і Громіт: Неправильні штани, 超级无敌掌门狗之神奇太空衣, A' Bhriogais Cheàrr, I pantaloni sbagliati, Un Mauvais Pantalon, Wallace & Gromit: Fel byxor, Wallace and Gromit in The Wrong Trousers, Walter Og Trofast De Gale Bukser, 월레스와 그로밋 - 전자바지 소동, Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers

Cartoon rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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