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8.3
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Luli & Goni Lemes
8.3
Luli & Goni Lemes
, 2025
Luli & Goni Lemes
Albania / Comedy / 18+
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8.3
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Synopsis
The comedy road trip follows Goni and his mother Lemja, as they return from England to find a traditional Albanian bride. Their plans are hilariously disrupted by Luli, a naive character who unintentionally complicates their journey.
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Cast
Aurela Gaçe
Lemja
Deivis Myslymi
Goni
Fjoralba Ponari
Sara
Margent Caushi
Luli
Afrim Agalliu
Afrimi
Stela Belaj
Bela
Kamela Brahimaj
Kamarierja
Arjola Demiri
Samanta
Aleksander Gjoka
Special Appeareance
Agron Hamo
Ganiu
Director
Bjordi Mezini
Writer
Klaudia Brahimaj
Composer
Enis Mullaj
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Albania
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
18 April 2025
Release date
18 April 2025
Montenegro
o.A.
Budget
€200,000
Production
Krijo Productions
Also known as
Luli & Goni Lemes, Destination: Albania
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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