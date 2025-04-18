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8.3
Kinoafisha Films Luli & Goni Lemes
8.3

Luli & Goni Lemes

, 2025
Luli & Goni Lemes
Albania / Comedy / 18+
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8.3
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Synopsis

The comedy road trip follows Goni and his mother Lemja, as they return from England to find a traditional Albanian bride. Their plans are hilariously disrupted by Luli, a naive character who unintentionally complicates their journey.

Cast

Aurela Gaçe
Lemja
Deivis Myslymi
Goni
Fjoralba Ponari
Sara
Margent Caushi
Luli
Afrim Agalliu
Afrimi
Stela Belaj
Bela
Kamela Brahimaj
Kamarierja
Arjola Demiri
Samanta
Aleksander Gjoka
Special Appeareance
Agron Hamo
Ganiu
Director Bjordi Mezini
Writer Klaudia Brahimaj
Composer Enis Mullaj
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Albania
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 April 2025
Release date
18 April 2025 Montenegro o.A.
Budget €200,000
Production Krijo Productions
Also known as
Luli & Goni Lemes, Destination: Albania

Film rating

8.3
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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