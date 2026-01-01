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Untitled the Exorcist/Mike Flanagan Project
Untitled the Exorcist/Mike Flanagan Project
, 2027
The Exorcist: Martyrs
USA / Horror
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Synopsis
A “radical new take” on the franchise, one that will be set in the Exorcist universe but will not be a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer.
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Cast
Scarlett Johansson
Diane Lane
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Jacobi Jupe
Hamish Linklater
Laurence Fishburne
Carla Gugino
Sasha Calle
John Leguizamo
Rahul Kohli
Samantha Sloyan
Gil Bellows
Director
Mike Flanagan
Writer
Mike Flanagan
,
William Peter Blatty
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2027
World premiere
11 March 2027
Release date
11 March 2027
Brazil
12 March 2027
Great Britain
12 March 2027
Ireland
12 March 2027
USA
Production
Blumhouse Productions, Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment
Also known as
The Exorcist: Martyrs, The Exorcist
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