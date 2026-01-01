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Kinoafisha Films Untitled the Exorcist/Mike Flanagan Project

Untitled the Exorcist/Mike Flanagan Project

, 2027
The Exorcist: Martyrs
USA / Horror
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Synopsis

A “radical new take” on the franchise, one that will be set in the Exorcist universe but will not be a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer.

Cast

Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Jacobi Jupe
Hamish Linklater
Hamish Linklater
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino
Sasha Calle
Sasha Calle
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo
Rahul Kohli
Rahul Kohli
Samantha Sloyan
Samantha Sloyan
Gil Bellows
Gil Bellows
Director Mike Flanagan
Writer Mike Flanagan, William Peter Blatty
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2027
World premiere 11 March 2027
Release date
11 March 2027 Brazil
12 March 2027 Great Britain
12 March 2027 Ireland
12 March 2027 USA
Production Blumhouse Productions, Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment
Also known as
The Exorcist: Martyrs, The Exorcist

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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