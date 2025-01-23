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Operation Hadal
5.3
Operation Hadal
, 2025
Jiao Long Xing Dong
China / Action, Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
Mercenaries have occupied an offshore platform in Chinese territorial waters by force. The Chinese Navy sets sail to repel the invaders as the Jiao Long commando team prepares for a fierce fight in the deep sea.
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Cast
Huang Xuan
Meng Chuang
Yosh Yu
Han Xiao
Jiang Du
Xu Hong
Kristofer Gummerus
Cory Beeston
Cobra
Dmitry Antonov
Bryan
John Arnold
Captain George
Rovaif Babar
Sonar Operator
Marvin Bouvet
Spencer
Adel Ali
Missile Technician
Xiaofan Du
Li Haonan
Duan Yihong
Director
Dante Lam
Writer
Dante Lam
,
Yaqing Zhi
Composer
Elliot Leung
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
2 hours 26 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
7 November 2025
World premiere
23 January 2025
Release date
30 August 2025
China
11 September 2025
Hong Kong
10 September 2025
Indonesia
17+
11 September 2025
Singapore
NC16
Production
Bona Film Group, Guizhou Radio & TV Media Group, Huaxia Film Distribution
Also known as
Jiao Long Xing Dong, Operation Hadal, Operation Leviathan, A Batalha do Mar Chinês, Operacja Głębia, 红海行动2, 蛟龍行動, 蛟龙行动, 红海行动2：虎鲸行动, 红海行动2：蛟龙行动
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Film rating
5.3
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10
votes
5.3
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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