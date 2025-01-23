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Poster of Operation Hadal
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Operation Hadal
5.3

Operation Hadal

, 2025
Jiao Long Xing Dong
China / Action, Drama / 18+
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Poster of Operation Hadal
5.3
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Synopsis

Mercenaries have occupied an offshore platform in Chinese territorial waters by force. The Chinese Navy sets sail to repel the invaders as the Jiao Long commando team prepares for a fierce fight in the deep sea.

Cast

Huang Xuan
Meng Chuang
Yosh Yu
Han Xiao
Jiang Du
Jiang Du
Xu Hong
Kristofer Gummerus
Cory Beeston
Cobra
Dmitry Antonov
Bryan
John Arnold
Captain George
Rovaif Babar
Sonar Operator
Marvin Bouvet
Spencer
Adel Ali
Missile Technician
Xiaofan Du
Li Haonan
Duan Yihong
Duan Yihong
Director Dante Lam
Writer Dante Lam, Yaqing Zhi
Composer Elliot Leung
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 2 hours 26 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 November 2025
World premiere 23 January 2025
Release date
30 August 2025 China
11 September 2025 Hong Kong
10 September 2025 Indonesia 17+
11 September 2025 Singapore NC16
Production Bona Film Group, Guizhou Radio & TV Media Group, Huaxia Film Distribution
Also known as
Jiao Long Xing Dong, Operation Hadal, Operation Leviathan, A Batalha do Mar Chinês, Operacja Głębia, 红海行动2, 蛟龍行動, 蛟龙行动, 红海行动2：虎鲸行动, 红海行动2：蛟龙行动

Film rating

5.3
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5.3 IMDb
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