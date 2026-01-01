Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Whisper Man
The Whisper Man
, 2026
The Whisper Man
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as "The Whisper Man."
Expand
Cast
Michelle Monaghan
Robert De Niro
Adam Scott
Michael Keaton
John Carroll Lynch
Hamish Linklater
Director
James Ashcroft
Writer
Ben Jacoby
,
Alex North
,
Chase Palmer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Production
AGBO
Also known as
The Whisper Man, Barnehviskeren, O Homem-Sussurro, Susurran tu nombre
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree