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Kinoafisha Films The Whisper Man

The Whisper Man

, 2026
The Whisper Man
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller

Synopsis

When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as "The Whisper Man."

Cast

Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Adam Scott
Adam Scott
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton
John Carroll Lynch
John Carroll Lynch
Hamish Linklater
Hamish Linklater
Director James Ashcroft
Writer Ben Jacoby, Alex North, Chase Palmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Production AGBO
Also known as
The Whisper Man, Barnehviskeren, O Homem-Sussurro, Susurran tu nombre

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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