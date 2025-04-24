Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'.

Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'.  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 24 April 2025
Release date
24 April 2025 Russia
Worldwide Gross $18,110
Production AskarFilm
Also known as
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov., Лето. Город. Любовь.
Director
Ayrat Abushahmanov
Aynur Askarov
Aynur Askarov
Cast
Emil Amirov
Emil Amirov
Vladimir Gartsunov
Vladimir Gartsunov
Valentina Lyapina
Valentina Lyapina
Nikolay Gallyamov
Nikolay Gallyamov
8.1
14 votes
7.8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
Leto. Gorod. Lyubov'. Trailer
