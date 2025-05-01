Menu
Poster of Popeye: The Slayer Man
IMDb Rating: 3.5
Popeye: The Slayer Man

Popeye: The Slayer Man

Popeye the Slayer Man
Synopsis

A curious group of friends sneak into an abandoned spinach canning factory to film a documentary on the legend of the "Sailor Man," who is said to haunt the factory and local docks.
Popeye: The Slayer Man - trailer in russian 2
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 May 2025
Release date
25 September 2025 Russia World Pictures
1 May 2025 UAE 18TC
25 September 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $48,280
Production Salem House Films, Millman Productions, Otsego Media
Also known as
Popeye the Slayer Man, Popeye: The Slayer Man, Мокрячок Попай, 大力水手：血腥菠菜
Director
Robert Michael Ryan
Cast
Jason Robert Stephens
Angela Relucio
Elena Juliano
Sarah Nicklin
Marie-Louise Boisnier
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Horror Films Based on Fairy Tales Horror Films Based on Fairy Tales

Film rating

3.8
11 votes
3.5 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Popeye: The Slayer Man - trailer in russian 2
Popeye: The Slayer Man - trailer in russian
Stills

«Popeye: The Slayer Man» now playing

