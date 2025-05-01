Menu
Films
Films
Popeye: The Slayer Man
Popeye: The Slayer Man
Popeye the Slayer Man
Horror
Synopsis
A curious group of friends sneak into an abandoned spinach canning factory to film a documentary on the legend of the "Sailor Man," who is said to haunt the factory and local docks.
Expand
Popeye: The Slayer Man
trailer in russian 2
trailer in russian 2
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 May 2025
Release date
25 September 2025
Russia
World Pictures
1 May 2025
UAE
18TC
25 September 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$48,280
Production
Salem House Films, Millman Productions, Otsego Media
Also known as
Popeye the Slayer Man, Popeye: The Slayer Man, Мокрячок Попай, 大力水手：血腥菠菜
Director
Robert Michael Ryan
Cast
Jason Robert Stephens
Angela Relucio
Elena Juliano
Sarah Nicklin
Marie-Louise Boisnier
Film in
Collections
Horror Films Based on Fairy Tales
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy
15:55
from 250 ₽
22:15
from 250 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
22:05
from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 190 ₽
Tomorrow
from 190 ₽
1 October
from 190 ₽
All cinemas
Film Trailers
All trailers
Popeye: The Slayer Man
Trailer in russian 2
0
0
Popeye: The Slayer Man
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«Popeye: The Slayer Man» now playing
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Wed
1
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy
g. Moskva, Altufevskoe shosse, 8, TRTs «Altufevskiy»
2D
15:55
from 250 ₽
22:15
from 250 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
22:05
from 620 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
23:55
from 570 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
