Poster of Saint Catherine
Poster of Saint Catherine
IMDb Rating: 3.4
2 posters
Saint Catherine

Saint Catherine

Saint Catherine
Synopsis

An orphaned girl is rescued from a satanic ritual and taken to Saint Catherine Institute for homeless youth. There she will learn new skills while facing demons that stalk her.
Saint Catherine - trailer in russian
Saint Catherine  trailer in russian
Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 24 July 2025
Release date
24 July 2025 Russia World Pictures
24 August 2025 Kyrgyzstan
24 July 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $182,486
Production Black Mandala
Also known as
Saint Catherine, Rytuał Świętej Katarzyny, Заклятие монахини
Director
Michael Escobedo
Juan de Dios Garduño
Cast
Valentina Mas
Raymond E. Lee
Pachi Lucas
Julia Kraiselburd
Film rating

4.4
16 votes
3.4 IMDb
Film Reviews
a.yurlova 2 August 2025, 23:00
Такой ерунды я ещё не смотрела. Никакого сюжета нет от слова совсем. \
Если хочется потратить 1.5 часа своего времени, то сходите. \
А еще могу… Read more…
a.yurlova 2 August 2025, 23:02
Ерунда полнейшая, никакого сюжета абсолютно нет. \
Если хотите потратить впустую 1.5 часа своего времени, то сходите. \
Могу посоветовать этот фильм… Read more…
Film Trailers
Saint Catherine - trailer in russian
Saint Catherine Trailer in russian
Stills
