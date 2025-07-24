Menu
Synopsis
An orphaned girl is rescued from a satanic ritual and taken to Saint Catherine Institute for homeless youth. There she will learn new skills while facing demons that stalk her.
Expand
Saint Catherine
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
New Zealand
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
24 July 2025
Release date
24 July 2025
Russia
World Pictures
24 August 2025
Kyrgyzstan
24 July 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$182,486
Production
Black Mandala
Also known as
Saint Catherine, Rytuał Świętej Katarzyny, Заклятие монахини
Director
Michael Escobedo
Juan de Dios Garduño
Cast
Valentina Mas
Raymond E. Lee
Pachi Lucas
Julia Kraiselburd
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.4
Rate
16
votes
3.4
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
a.yurlova
2 August 2025, 23:00
Такой ерунды я ещё не смотрела. Никакого сюжета нет от слова совсем. \
Если хочется потратить 1.5 часа своего времени, то сходите. \
А еще могу…
Read more…
a.yurlova
2 August 2025, 23:02
Ерунда полнейшая, никакого сюжета абсолютно нет. \
Если хотите потратить впустую 1.5 часа своего времени, то сходите. \
Могу посоветовать этот фильм…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Saint Catherine
Trailer in russian
1
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
