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Poster of Golos
Kinoafisha Films Golos

Golos

, 2023
Golos
Russia / Short / 18+
Poster of Golos

Cast

Olga Zubkova
Sergey Chonishvili
Sergey Chonishvili
Director Stepan Zhivov
Writer Stepan Zhivov
Composer Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 11 minutes
Production year 2023
Also known as
Golos, Голос

Film rating

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