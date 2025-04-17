Menu
4.3
IMDb Rating: 4.6
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist
Horror
Synopsis
An exorcism goes horribly wrong and unleashes a vengeful spirit that has been locked up for centuries.
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist
trailer
trailer
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
17 April 2025
Release date
14 August 2025
Russia
Ракета Релизинг
17 April 2025
UAE
18TC
Budget
100,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross
$121,678
Production
Equalize Entertainment
Also known as
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist, Crucifijo: Sangre del Exorcista, El crucifijo: sangre del exorcista, La Sangre Del Exorcista, The Crucifix, Заклятье. Кровь экзорциста
Director
Stephen Roach
Cast
Hannaj Bang Bendz
Alex Walton
Nicholas Anscombe
Dean Kilbey
Julie Martis
