IMDb Rating: 4.6
2 posters
Going 3
Not going 6
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist

Synopsis

An exorcism goes horribly wrong and unleashes a vengeful spirit that has been locked up for centuries.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 April 2025
Release date
14 August 2025 Russia Ракета Релизинг
17 April 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget 100,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $121,678
Production Equalize Entertainment
Also known as
The Crucifix: Blood of the Exorcist, Crucifijo: Sangre del Exorcista, El crucifijo: sangre del exorcista, La Sangre Del Exorcista, The Crucifix, Заклятье. Кровь экзорциста
Director
Stephen Roach
Cast
Hannaj Bang Bendz
Alex Walton
Nicholas Anscombe
Dean Kilbey
Julie Martis
Cast and Crew
Horror Films about Demons and Spirits

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
