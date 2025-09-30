Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of National Theatre Live: Inter Alia
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films National Theatre Live: Inter Alia

National Theatre Live: Inter Alia

National Theatre Live: Inter Alia
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Jessica Parks is smart, compassionate, a true maverick at the top of her career as an eminent London Crown Court Judge. At work she’s changing and challenging the system one case at a time. But behind the robe, Jessica is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent. While managing the impossible juggling act faced by every working mother, an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance. Can she hold her family upright?

National Theatre Live: Inter Alia - trailer
National Theatre Live: Inter Alia  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 30 September 2025
Release date
30 September 2025 Latvia N16
6 October 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $1,415,910
Production National Theatre
Also known as
National Theatre Live: Inter Alia, NT Live: Inter Alia, Inter Alia
Director
Justin Martin
Cast
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike
Jamie Glover
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.0
Rate 15 votes
8.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
National Theatre Live: Inter Alia - trailer
National Theatre Live: Inter Alia Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more