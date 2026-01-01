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Poster of Verdigris
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Verdigris
7.6

Verdigris

, 2023
Verdigris
Ireland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Verdigris
7.6

Synopsis

A reluctant retiree struggles in a controlling marriage, until an unlikely friendship with an abandoned teen sex worker teaches her to live life on her own terms, no matter the cost.

Cast

Geraldine McAlinden
Marian
Maya O'Shea
Jewel
Michael James Ford
Nigel
Killian Filan
Andrew Kingston
Hugo
Leanne Bickerdike
Mother
Patricia Kelly
Patricia
Finn Kelly
Son
Neha Dubey
Neighbour
Sally Elsbury
Mona
Felipe Silvério
Delivery Guy
Director Patricia Kelly
Writer Patricia Kelly
Composer Joseph Conlan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Production MnáMná Films, Prelude Content
Also known as
Verdigris

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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