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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Verdigris
7.6
Verdigris
, 2023
Verdigris
Ireland / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.6
Synopsis
A reluctant retiree struggles in a controlling marriage, until an unlikely friendship with an abandoned teen sex worker teaches her to live life on her own terms, no matter the cost.
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Cast
Geraldine McAlinden
Marian
Maya O'Shea
Jewel
Michael James Ford
Nigel
Killian Filan
Andrew Kingston
Hugo
Leanne Bickerdike
Mother
Patricia Kelly
Patricia
Finn Kelly
Son
Neha Dubey
Neighbour
Sally Elsbury
Mona
Felipe Silvério
Delivery Guy
Director
Patricia Kelly
Writer
Patricia Kelly
Composer
Joseph Conlan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2023
Production
MnáMná Films, Prelude Content
Also known as
Verdigris
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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