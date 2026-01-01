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On the Other Side of the Vineyard
On the Other Side of the Vineyard
, 2021
On the Other Side of the Vineyard
Russia / Drama, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Danila Kozlovsky
Mark
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Nadya
Zhanna Biryuk
Viktoria Aleinikova
Anton Navrotskiy
Director
Veronika Ponomareva
,
Veronika Ponomareva
Writer
Veronika Ponomareva
,
Veronika Ponomareva
,
Anna Simikina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
15 minutes
Production year
2021
Also known as
On the Other Side of the Vineyard, По ту сторону виноградника
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