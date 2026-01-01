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Poster of On the Other Side of the Vineyard
Kinoafisha Films On the Other Side of the Vineyard

On the Other Side of the Vineyard

, 2021
On the Other Side of the Vineyard
Russia / Drama, Short / 18+
Poster of On the Other Side of the Vineyard

Cast

Danila Kozlovsky
Danila Kozlovsky
Mark
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Nadya
Zhanna Biryuk
Viktoria Aleinikova
Anton Navrotskiy
Director Veronika Ponomareva, Veronika Ponomareva
Writer Veronika Ponomareva, Veronika Ponomareva, Anna Simikina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 15 minutes
Production year 2021
Also known as
On the Other Side of the Vineyard, По ту сторону виноградника

Film rating

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