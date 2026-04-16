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Poster of Otpechatki
Kinoafisha Films Otpechatki

Otpechatki

, 2022
Russia / Short / 18+
Poster of Otpechatki

Cast

Kseniya Rappoport
Kseniya Rappoport
Eva
Darya Belousova
Darya Belousova
Олег Коронный
Director Serafim Orekhanov
Writer Serafim Orekhanov
Composer Sergey Petukhov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 14 minutes
Production year 2022
Budget 1,300,000 RUR
Also known as
Otpechatki, Отпечатки

Film rating

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