No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Young Mothers

Young Mothers

The Young Mother's Home 18+
Synopsis

Housed in a shelter for young mothers, Jessica, Perla, Julie, Naïma and Ariane, all of whom have grown up in difficult circumstances, struggle to obtain a better life for themselves and their children.
Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 9 January 2026
World premiere 10 October 2025
Release date
10 October 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $1,346,219
Production Les Films du Fleuve, Archipel 35, The Reunion
Also known as
Jeunes mères, Young Mothers, Recién nacidas, Jovens Mães, Giovani madri, Immahot Tze'irot, Junge Mütter - Jeunes Méres, Młode matki, The Young Mother's Home, Unga mödrar, Unge mødre, Молодые матери, そして彼女たちは, 媽媽未成年
Director
Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Luc Dardenne
Luc Dardenne
Cast
Babette Verbeek
Elsa Houben
Janaina Halloy
Lucie Laruelle
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Stills
