6.3
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Alpha
Alpha
Alpha
Synopsis
Alpha, 13, is a troubled teenager who lives alone with her mother. Their world comes crashing down the day she comes home from school with a tattoo on her arm.
Alpha
teaser
teaser
Country
France / Belgium
Production year
2025
World premiere
25 September 2025
Release date
22 September 2025
Russia
25 September 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
25 September 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
Worldwide Gross
$820,495
Production
Mandarin & Compagnie, Kallouche Cinéma, Frakas Productions
Also known as
Alpha, Альфа
Director
Julia Ducournau
Cast
Emma Mackey
Golshifteh Farahani
Tahar Rahim
Finnegan Oldfield
Jean-Charles Clichet
Alpha
Teaser
0
0
Alpha
Trailer in russian
0
0
