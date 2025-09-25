Menu
6.3 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Alpha
Synopsis

Alpha, 13, is a troubled teenager who lives alone with her mother. Their world comes crashing down the day she comes home from school with a tattoo on her arm.
Country France / Belgium
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 September 2025
Release date
22 September 2025 Russia
25 September 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
25 September 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
Worldwide Gross $820,495
Production Mandarin & Compagnie, Kallouche Cinéma, Frakas Productions
Also known as
Alpha, Альфа
Director
Julia Ducournau
Julia Ducournau
Cast
Emma Mackey
Emma Mackey
Golshifteh Farahani
Golshifteh Farahani
Tahar Rahim
Tahar Rahim
Finnegan Oldfield
Finnegan Oldfield
Jean-Charles Clichet
Jean-Charles Clichet
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
15 votes
5.8 IMDb
