Poster of Renoir
1 poster
Renoir

Renoir

Renoir
Synopsis

Suburban Tokyo, 1987. 11-year-old Fuki’s father, Keiji, is battling cancer, and in and out of hospital. Her mother, Utako, is constantly stressed out from caring for Keiji while holding down a full-time job. Left alone with her rich imagination, Fuki becomes fascinated by telepathy and falls ever deeper into her own fantasy world…
Country Japan / France / Philippines / Singapore / Indonesia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 October 2025
Release date
18 October 2025 Latvia N16
Worldwide Gross $95,160
Production Akanga Film Asia, Arte France Cinéma, Creative Europe
Also known as
Runowâru, Renoir, Leunualeu, ルノワール, 印象派女孩, 雷诺阿
Director
Chie Hayakawa
Cast
Yumi Kawai
Yumi Kawai
Lily Franky
Lily Franky
Ryota Bando
Hikari Isida
Ayumu Nakajima
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
