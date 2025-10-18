Suburban Tokyo, 1987. 11-year-old Fuki’s father, Keiji, is battling cancer, and in and out of hospital. Her mother, Utako, is constantly stressed out from caring for Keiji while holding down a full-time job. Left alone with her rich imagination, Fuki becomes fascinated by telepathy and falls ever deeper into her own fantasy world…
CountryJapan / France / Philippines / Singapore / Indonesia
Runtime2 hours 0 minute
Production year2025
World premiere18 October 2025
18 October 2025
Latvia
N16
Worldwide Gross$95,160
ProductionAkanga Film Asia, Arte France Cinéma, Creative Europe