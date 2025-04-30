During a visit to the US consulate in Frankfurt, the young son of former Special Forces soldier Sara suddenly disappears without a trace. And not only that: no one seems to remember him ever entering the building. Sara is asked to leave the consulate. But she knows that the German authorities have no access to the consulate. If she leaves now, she may never be allowed to enter the premises again. In her desperate search for her child, Sara disappears into the labyrinth of the consulate, unaware that the noose of a dangerous intrigue is tightening around her neck.
Сюжет повествует о Саре - военнослужащей… Read more…