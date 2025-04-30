Menu
Exterritorial 18+
During a visit to the US consulate in Frankfurt, the young son of former Special Forces soldier Sara suddenly disappears without a trace. And not only that: no one seems to remember him ever entering the building. Sara is asked to leave the consulate. But she knows that the German authorities have no access to the consulate. If she leaves now, she may never be allowed to enter the premises again. In her desperate search for her child, Sara disappears into the labyrinth of the consulate, unaware that the noose of a dangerous intrigue is tightening around her neck.
Country Austria / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 April 2025
World premiere 30 April 2025
Production Constantin Film
Also known as
Exterritorial, Extraterritorial, Dokunulmazlık, Exteritorium, Hatáskörön kívül, Oltre il confine, Poza jurysdykcją, Saatkonnas, Εκτός δικαιοδοσίας, Вне юрисдикции, Поза юрисдикцією, 域外營救, 域外营救
Director
Cast
Jeanne Goursaud
Dougray Scott
Lera Abova
Kayode Akinyemi
Annabelle Mandeng
6.0
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Weteran Mc 6 January 2026, 03:20
"Вне юрисдикции" - немецкий остросюжетный триллер с элементами боевика от #Netflix 2025 года.

Сюжет повествует о Саре - военнослужащей… Read more…
Exterritorial Trailer
