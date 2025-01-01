Menu
Kinoafisha Films Butterfly Jam

Butterfly Jam

Butterfly Jam 18+
Synopsis

Follows a tight-knit U.S. community of Circassian immigrants and a complicated relationship between a father and son, in which the son imbues his father with qualities he doesn’t actually possess.
Country Russia / USA
Production AR Content, Goodfellas, Why Not Productions
Also known as
Director
Kantemir Balagov
Cast
Barry Keoghan
Riley Keough
Harry Melling
Monica Bellucci
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Film Reviews
No reviews
