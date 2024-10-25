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Poster of Cesium Fallout
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Cesium Fallout
6.5

Cesium Fallout

, 2024
Fan sing
China, Hong Kong / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Cesium Fallout
6.5

Synopsis

Hong Kong’s historic first radiation disaster blockbuster! After a fire accident triggers a radiation leakage, the entire city suddenly finds its survival hanging by a thread. In order to tackle the impending catastrophe, expert Simon Fan joins the emergency crisis response team led by Acting Chief Executive Cecilia to tackle this catastrophic disaster. With the lives of 7 million people on the line, the fire brigade is tasked with stopping the spread at all costs by entering the radiation zone. Facing this unprecedented calamity, will Hong Kong wake up to an overnight annihilation?

Cast

Andy Lau
Andy Lau
Simon Fan
Bai Yu
Kit Li
Karen Mock
Cecilia Fong
Tse Kwan-Ho
Tse Kwan-Ho
Chainsmoker
Louise Wong
Madam Chan
Fish Liew
Zoe
Bowie Lam
Director of Fire Services
Michael Wong
Michael Wong
Peter Cowen
Ivana Wong
Kelly Wong
Michael Man-Kin Chow
Roger Fong
Director Anthony Pun
Writer Tin Shu Mak, Kwan-Sin Shum, Wing-Yiu Wong
Composer Elliot Leung
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / Hong Kong
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 March 2025
World premiere 25 October 2024
Release date
8 November 2024 Canada 14A
1 November 2024 China
13 March 2025 Colombia
20 February 2025 Dominican Republic
13 March 2025 Guatemala
1 November 2024 Hong Kong IIB
2 May 2025 Japan
4 September 2025 Mexico B
23 January 2025 Peru
15 January 2025 Philippines PG
7 November 2024 Singapore NC16
8 November 2024 USA
Worldwide Gross $5,282,708
Production Alibaba Pictures Group, China Film Co., Ltd., Edko Beijing Films
Also known as
Fan sing, Cesium Fallout, 焚城, Apocalipsis radioactivo, 55-ый элемент, Contaminación por cesio, Fen cheng, Miasto w ogniu, The Longest Day, Xiao fang yuan, カウントダウン, 消防员, 消防員, Burn Down City

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
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