Hong Kong’s historic first radiation disaster blockbuster! After a fire accident triggers a radiation leakage, the entire city suddenly finds its survival hanging by a thread. In order to tackle the impending catastrophe, expert Simon Fan joins the emergency crisis response team led by Acting Chief Executive Cecilia to tackle this catastrophic disaster. With the lives of 7 million people on the line, the fire brigade is tasked with stopping the spread at all costs by entering the radiation zone. Facing this unprecedented calamity, will Hong Kong wake up to an overnight annihilation?