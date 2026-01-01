Edward, a novelist saddled with caring for his elderly mother, finally finds himself on the brink of literary success. With pressure to go on a US book tour mounting, the last thing Edward needs is his friends jetting off to Spain for an impromptu Pride holiday, leaving their mothers on his doorstep! Over a chaotic weekend, he has to juggle his burgeoning career with the care of four eccentric, combative, and wildly different ladies.
CountryIreland
Runtime1 hour 29 minutes
Production year2024
Worldwide Gross$257,250
ProductionFís Éireann / Screen Ireland, The Common Humanity Arts Trust (CHAT), MK2
Also known as
Four Mothers, Vier Mütter für Edward, Cuatro madres, 'Arba Ha'Immahot Sheli, Mamie-Sitting, Quatro Mães, Четыре матери