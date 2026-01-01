Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Four Mothers
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Four Mothers

Four Mothers

Four Mothers 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Edward, a novelist saddled with caring for his elderly mother, finally finds himself on the brink of literary success. With pressure to go on a US book tour mounting, the last thing Edward needs is his friends jetting off to Spain for an impromptu Pride holiday, leaving their mothers on his doorstep! Over a chaotic weekend, he has to juggle his burgeoning career with the care of four eccentric, combative, and wildly different ladies.
Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $257,250
Production Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, The Common Humanity Arts Trust (CHAT), MK2
Also known as
Four Mothers, Vier Mütter für Edward, Cuatro madres, 'Arba Ha'Immahot Sheli, Mamie-Sitting, Quatro Mães, Четыре матери
Director
Darren Thornton
Cast
James McArdle
Fionnula Flanagan
Fionnula Flanagan
Dearbhla Molloy
Dearbhla Molloy
Stella McCusker
Niamh Cusack
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more