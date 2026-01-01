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Poster of Exhibition on Screen: Klimt and the Kiss
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Exhibition on Screen: Klimt and the Kiss
7.4

Exhibition on Screen: Klimt and the Kiss

, 2023
Exhibition on Screen: Klimt & The Kiss
Great Britain / Documentary, History / 18+
Poster of Exhibition on Screen: Klimt and the Kiss
7.4

Synopsis

The Kiss by Gustav Klimt is one of the most recognised and reproduced paintings in the world. It is perhaps the most popular poster on student dorm walls from Beijing to Boston. Painted in Vienna around 1908, the evocative image of an unknown embracing couple has captivated viewers with its mystery, sensuality and dazzling materials ever since it was created. But just what lies behind the appeal of the painting – and just who was the artist that created it? Delving into the details of real gold, decorative designs, symbolism and simmering erotica, a close study of the painting takes us to the remarkable turn of the century Vienna when a new world was battling with the old.

Cast

Baris Alakus
Self
Stefanie Auer
Self
Patrick Bade
Self
Marian Bisanz-Prakken
Self
Markus Ellinger
Self
Stefanie Jahn
Self
Gavin Plumley
Self
Janina Ramirez
Self
Ivan Ristic
Self
Franz Smola
Self
Director Ali Ray
Composer Asa Bennett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Worldwide Gross $253,521
Production Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Exhibition on Screen: Klimt & The Kiss, Exhibition on Screen: Klimt and the Kiss, El beso de Klimt, Il bacio di Klimt, Klimt & Der Kuss, Klimt et Le baiser, Klimt och kyssen, Klimt og kysset, Klimt: A csók, Pocałunek Klimta. O obrazach mistrza secesji wiedeńskiej, Klimt and the Kiss, Klimt und Der Kuss

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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