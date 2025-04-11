4.9Checkmate
Checkmate, 2025
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Going 0
Not going 0
Synopsis
A detective teams up with her estranged father, a chess master, to stop a serial killer who uses the game to select his victims.
Cast
Andra Fuller
Brad
Joyce Glenn
Brittany
Dorien Wilson
Marcus
Joey Puerto
Officer Rodriguez
Treyvaughn Dawson
Teenage Boy
Terry Tocantins
Carl Johnson
April Bartosh
Police Clerk
Victoria Cabral
Bystander
Melissa Cox
Onlooker
Director Jamal Hill
Writer Patrice Escoto
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 11 April 2025
World premiere 11 April 2025
Production MegaMind Media, Sunshine Films Florida
Also known as
Checkmate
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Russia, History, Drama
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller