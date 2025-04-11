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Poster of Checkmate
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Checkmate
4.9

Checkmate

, 2025
Checkmate
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Checkmate
4.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A detective teams up with her estranged father, a chess master, to stop a serial killer who uses the game to select his victims.

Cast

Andra Fuller
Brad
Sarah Pribis
Sarah Pribis
Stephanie
Joyce Glenn
Brittany
Dorien Wilson
Marcus
Joey Puerto
Officer Rodriguez
Treyvaughn Dawson
Teenage Boy
Terry Tocantins
Carl Johnson
April Bartosh
Police Clerk
Victoria Cabral
Bystander
Melissa Cox
Onlooker
Director Jamal Hill
Writer Patrice Escoto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 11 April 2025
World premiere 11 April 2025
Production MegaMind Media, Sunshine Films Florida
Also known as
Checkmate

Film rating

4.9
Rate 15 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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