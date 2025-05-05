5.1Minu kallimad
My Partners, 2024
Estonia / Documentary / 18+
Cast
Beate Nicolaus
Director Eva Kübar
Composer Janek Murd
Film details
Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Kuukulgur Film
Also known as
Minu kallimad, My Partners
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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