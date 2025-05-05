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Poster of My Partners
5.1
Kinoafisha Films My Partners
5.1

My Partners

, 2024
Minu kallimad
Estonia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of My Partners
5.1

Cast

Beate Nicolaus
Director Eva Kübar
Composer Janek Murd
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Kuukulgur Film
Also known as
Minu kallimad, My Partners

Film rating

5.1
Rate 11 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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