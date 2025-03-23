Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Exhibition on Screen: The Dawn of Impressionism - Paris, 1874
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Exhibition on Screen: The Dawn of Impressionism - Paris, 1874
7.9

Exhibition on Screen: The Dawn of Impressionism - Paris, 1874

, 2025
Dawn of Impressionism: Paris 1874
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Tickets
Going 0
Not going 0
Tickets
Poster of Exhibition on Screen: The Dawn of Impressionism - Paris, 1874
7.9
Tickets
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

The Impressionists are the most popular group in art history – millions flock every year to marvel at their masterpieces. But, to begin with, they were scorned, penniless outsiders. 1874 was the year that changed everything; the first Impressionists, “hungry for independence”, broke the mould by holding their own exhibition outside official channels. Impressionism was born and the art world was changed forever. What led to that first groundbreaking show 150 years ago? Who were the maverick personalities that wielded their brushes in such a radical and provocative way? The spectacular Musée d’Orsay exhibition brings fresh eyes to this extraordinary tale of passion and rebellion. The story is told not by historians and curators but in the words of those who witnessed the dawn of Impressionism: the artists, press and people of Paris, 1874.
Director Ali Ray
Composer Stephen Baysted, Susan Legg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 23 March 2025
Release date
23 March 2025 Latvia U
20 June 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $341,595
Production Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Dawn of Impressionism: Paris 1874, Exhibition on Screen: The Dawn of Impressionism - Paris, 1874, Az impresszionizmus hajnala, L'alba dell'Impressionismo - Parigi 1874, L'aube de l'impressionnisme : Paris 1874, Morgenröte des Impressionismus: Paris 1874, Paris 1874: la invención del impresionismo

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Kinozal Inzhenernogo korpusa Tretyakovskoy galerei
19:00 from 650 ₽
All showtimes and tickets

«Exhibition on Screen: The Dawn of Impressionism - Paris, 1874» now playing

Fri 10
How do I book tickets for Exhibition on Screen: The Dawn of Impressionism - Paris, 1874? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Kinozal Inzhenernogo korpusa Tretyakovskoy galerei g. Moskva, Lavrushinskiy per., 12
2D
19:00 from 650 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more