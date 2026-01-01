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5.5
Kinoafisha Films Pelli Kani Prasad
5.5

Pelli Kani Prasad

, 2008
Pelli Kani Prasad
India / Comedy / 18+
5.5

Cast

Allari Naresh
Sivaji
Sridevi Vijaykumar
Babloo
Gundu Hanumantha Rao
Malladi Raghava
Raghuvaran
Rajitha
Jayaprakash Reddy
Tanu Roy
Director Satyam Dwarapudi
Writer Satyam Dwarapudi
Composer K. Srinivasa Chakravarthy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2008
Production Godavari Films
Also known as
Pelli Kani Prasad

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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