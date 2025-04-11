Menu
Рейтинги
6.5
IMDb Rating: 5.5
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
Akiko, der fliegende Affe
Family
Synopsis
The monkey child Akiko lives in the zoo, but his family sends him on a big mission: he is supposed to go out into the world and get his relatives out of the forest. Together they want to free the animals from the zoo
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
11 April 2025
Release date
21 August 2025
Russia
Наше кино
14 August 2025
Kazakhstan
6+
14 August 2025
Kyrgyzstan
11 April 2025
Poland
14 August 2025
Uzbekistan
6+
Worldwide Gross
$235,724
Production
Veit Helmer Filmproduktion
Also known as
Akiko, der fliegende Affe, Akiko, the Flying Monkey, Akiko. Latająca małpka, Побег из зоопарка
Director
Veit Helmer
Cast
Meret Becker
Fred Aaron Blake
Annette Blum
Carmela Bonomi
Susanne Bredehöft
Film in
Collections
Family Films for All Ages
6.5
5.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Владимир Алексеев
21 August 2025, 16:46
Обезьяна Чи-Чи-Чи\
Собирала кирпичи\
За верёвку шепнула\
И нечаянно перн*Ла!
Оксана Сапежинская
22 August 2025, 13:37
Большего бреда давно не видела.
Карикатурные неприятные персонажи. Зря потерянные время и деньги.
Film Trailers
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
Trailer in russian
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
Trailer
Stills
