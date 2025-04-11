Menu
Russian
Poster of Akiko, the Flying Monkey
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 5.5
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Akiko, the Flying Monkey

Akiko, der fliegende Affe
Synopsis

The monkey child Akiko lives in the zoo, but his family sends him on a big mission: he is supposed to go out into the world and get his relatives out of the forest. Together they want to free the animals from the zoo
Akiko, the Flying Monkey - trailer in russian
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 April 2025
Release date
21 August 2025 Russia Наше кино
14 August 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
14 August 2025 Kyrgyzstan
11 April 2025 Poland
14 August 2025 Uzbekistan 6+
Worldwide Gross $235,724
Production Veit Helmer Filmproduktion
Also known as
Akiko, der fliegende Affe, Akiko, the Flying Monkey, Akiko. Latająca małpka, Побег из зоопарка
Director
Veit Helmer
Cast
Meret Becker
Fred Aaron Blake
Annette Blum
Carmela Bonomi
Susanne Bredehöft
Film rating

6.5
14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
Владимир Алексеев 21 August 2025, 16:46
Обезьяна Чи-Чи-Чи\
Собирала кирпичи\
За верёвку шепнула\
И нечаянно перн*Ла!
Оксана Сапежинская 22 August 2025, 13:37
Большего бреда давно не видела.
Карикатурные неприятные персонажи. Зря потерянные время и деньги.
Akiko, the Flying Monkey - trailer in russian
Akiko, the Flying Monkey - trailer
