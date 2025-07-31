Menu
Poster of Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing

Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing

Gekijôban Project Sekai: Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku
Synopsis

Ichika is a high school musician who can enter a mysterious place called “SEKAI,” where she and her friends express their innermost emotions through music alongside Hatsune Miku. One day after giving a live performance, Ichika meets a new Miku that she has never seen before. No matter how hard this new Miku tries to sing, she struggles connecting with the hearts of her listeners. Miku must rely on the help of others to find a way to sing again.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $12,330,488
Production Colorful Palette, Crypton Future Media, P.A. Works
Also known as
Gekijô-ban Purojekuto Sekai Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku, Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing, Colorful Stage! la película: Miku no puede cantar, 劇場版 世界計畫 崩壞的世界與無法歌唱的初音未來, Colorful Stage, La Película: Miku No Puede Cantar, Colorful Stage! Một Miku Không Thể Hát, Colorful Stage! O Filme: Uma Miku Que Não Sabe Cantar, Project SEKAI the Movie: Kowareta SEKAI to Utaenai MIKU, 劇場版プロジェクトセカイ 壊れたセカイと歌えないミク
Director
Hiroyuki Hata
Cast
Yu Asakawa
Saki Fujita
Rina Honizumi
Tomori Kusunoki
Ruriko Noguchi
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Cartoon reviews
Киноафиша.инфо 31 July 2025, 00:26
Надеемся, что ждать осталось недолго!
Алиса Тенмаширо 11 August 2025, 13:58
Он будет вообще в прокате в России ?
