Gekijôban Project Sekai: Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Synopsis
Ichika is a high school musician who can enter a mysterious place called “SEKAI,” where she and her friends express their innermost emotions through music alongside Hatsune Miku. One day after giving a live performance, Ichika meets a new Miku that she has never seen before. No matter how hard this new Miku tries to sing, she struggles connecting with the hearts of her listeners. Miku must rely on the help of others to find a way to sing again.
CountryJapan
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year2025
Worldwide Gross$12,330,488
ProductionColorful Palette, Crypton Future Media, P.A. Works
Also known as
Gekijô-ban Purojekuto Sekai Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku, Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing, Colorful Stage! la película: Miku no puede cantar, 劇場版 世界計畫 崩壞的世界與無法歌唱的初音未來, Colorful Stage, La Película: Miku No Puede Cantar, Colorful Stage! Một Miku Không Thể Hát, Colorful Stage! O Filme: Uma Miku Que Não Sabe Cantar, Project SEKAI the Movie: Kowareta SEKAI to Utaenai MIKU, 劇場版プロジェクトセカイ 壊れたセカイと歌えないミク