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Poster of Leelo: Ükskord me naerame niikuinii
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Leelo: Ükskord me naerame niikuinii
7.4

Leelo: Ükskord me naerame niikuinii

, 2025
Leelo: Ükskord me naerame niikuinii
Estonia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Leelo: Ükskord me naerame niikuinii
7.4
Director Marta Pulk
Composer Sander Mölder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 59 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Stellar Film
Also known as
Leelo: Ükskord me naerame niikuinii

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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