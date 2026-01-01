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7.4
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Leelo: Ükskord me naerame niikuinii
7.4
Leelo: Ükskord me naerame niikuinii
, 2025
Leelo: Ükskord me naerame niikuinii
Estonia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Director
Marta Pulk
Composer
Sander Mölder
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Estonia
Runtime
59 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Stellar Film
Also known as
Leelo: Ükskord me naerame niikuinii
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
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