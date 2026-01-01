Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Illti
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Illti
5.8

Illti

, 2025
Illti
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Illti
5.8

Synopsis

The story of a mischievous manchild living in a Punjab village surrounded by a lush jungle. After a comical misunderstanding, Illti befriends Bhajno, a spirited girl seeking to reclaim her childhood home from local criminals. Together, they uncover a mafia plot to destroy the village’s jungle and embark on a courageous journey to save their homeland. Amid humor, danger, and an unexpected detour into the Stone Age, the duo fights to protect their environment and discovers love and purpose along the way.

Cast

Guru Bamrah
Sandy Gang
Raghveer Boli
Sandy Grewal & Harighariya
Jagjeet Sandhu
Tania
Harbhajan Kaur
Donald Hero
Junior Artist
Vikramjit Khehra
Kabila Maharaja
Pushpinder Kaur
Manjeet
Navjot Kaur
Director Varinder Ramgarhia
Writer Varinder Ramgarhia, Gurpreet Bhullar, Kang Sadiq, Sahil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $11,061
Production Jagjeet Sandhu Films
Also known as
Illti

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more