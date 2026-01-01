The story of a mischievous manchild living in a Punjab village surrounded by a lush jungle. After a comical misunderstanding, Illti befriends Bhajno, a spirited girl seeking to reclaim her childhood home from local criminals. Together, they uncover a mafia plot to destroy the village’s jungle and embark on a courageous journey to save their homeland. Amid humor, danger, and an unexpected detour into the Stone Age, the duo fights to protect their environment and discovers love and purpose along the way.
Cast
Guru Bamrah
Sandy Gang
Raghveer Boli
Sandy Grewal & Harighariya
Jagjeet Sandhu
Tania
Harbhajan Kaur
Donald Hero
Junior Artist
Vikramjit Khehra
Kabila Maharaja
Pushpinder Kaur
Manjeet
Navjot Kaur
DirectorVarinder Ramgarhia
WriterVarinder Ramgarhia, Gurpreet Bhullar, Kang Sadiq, Sahil