Souper [brandishing a golf club at Jeff] This is about AI dooming and decelerationist alarmism!

Jeff What the fuck? First principles! What are you trying to achieve?

Randall We are trying to kill you! Gas him, burn him, drown him!

Jeff Okay, your attack makes no logical sense!

Randall When we have started, we have to complete!

Jeff Sunk cost fallacy!

Souper No, we have to continue due to reprisals!

Venis We're completionists!

Jeff No, no, we're not, we're not! We fail, we move on, we fail, we move on, we succeed!

Souper Not necessarily!