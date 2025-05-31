Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Mountainhead

Mountainhead

Mountainhead
Synopsis

Four friends meet up during the turmoil of an ongoing international financial crisis.

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 31 May 2025
World premiere 31 May 2025
Production HBO Films, Hot Seat Productions, Project Zeus
Also known as
Mountainhead, На вершине горы, На вершині, 山之巔
Director
Jesse Armstrong
Jesse Armstrong
Cast
Ramy Youssef
Steve Carell
Steve Carell
Jason Schwartzman
Jason Schwartzman
Cory Michael Smith
Cory Michael Smith
Hadley Robinson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.5
15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Film Reviews
Quotes
Souper [brandishing a golf club at Jeff] This is about AI dooming and decelerationist alarmism!
Jeff What the fuck? First principles! What are you trying to achieve?
Randall We are trying to kill you! Gas him, burn him, drown him!
Jeff Okay, your attack makes no logical sense!
Randall When we have started, we have to complete!
Jeff Sunk cost fallacy!
Souper No, we have to continue due to reprisals!
Venis We're completionists!
Jeff No, no, we're not, we're not! We fail, we move on, we fail, we move on, we succeed!
Souper Not necessarily!
[swings golf club at Jeff]
