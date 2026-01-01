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Poster of A Night with Janis Joplin
6.9
Kinoafisha Films A Night with Janis Joplin
6.9

A Night with Janis Joplin

, 2019
A Night with Janis Joplin
USA / Musical / 18+
Poster of A Night with Janis Joplin
6.9

Synopsis

Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. From Broadway to your screen, now you’re invited to share an evening with the woman and her influences in the musical, A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN. Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime,” a remarkable cast and breakout performances, A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN, written and directed by Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock & roll’s greatest legends.

Cast

Aurianna Angelique
Odetta
Mary Bridget Davies
Janis Joplin
Tamar Davis
Aretha Franklin
Tawny Dolley
Etta James
Jennifer Leigh Warren
Blues Singer
Director David Horn
Writer Randy Johnson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2019
Worldwide Gross $26,267
Production BroadwayHD
Also known as
A Night with Janis Joplin, ジャニス・ジョプリン

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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