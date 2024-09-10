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Poster of More na dvoikh
7.1
More na dvoikh - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films More na dvoikh
7.1

More na dvoikh

, 2025
More na dvoikh
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of More na dvoikh
7.1
More na dvoikh - Trailer
More na dvoikh  Trailer

Cast

Alexey Lukin
Alexey Lukin
Anna Dulova
Anna Dulova
Mariya Poroshina
Mariya Poroshina
Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik
Evdokiya Germanova
Evdokiya Germanova
Sergey Batalov
Sergey Batalov
Lev Botvinko
Paren
Mariya Bystrova
Igor Chekhov
Alina Dulova
Ekaterina Dyumina
Sestra
Kristina Ieshkina
Svetlana
Director Vladimir Rudak
Writer Vladimir Rudak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 March 2025
World premiere 10 September 2024
Production Kino Bez Granits, Krupnyy Plan
Also known as
More na dvoikh, Альтернатива, Море на двоих

Film rating

7.1
Rate 26 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1724 In the Comedy genre  408 In the Romantic genre  225 In films of Russia  154 In films of 2025  74

Film Trailers

All trailers
More na dvoikh - Trailer
More na dvoikh Trailer
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