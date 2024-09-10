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7.1
Kinoafisha
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More na dvoikh
7.1
More na dvoikh
, 2025
More na dvoikh
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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7.1
More na dvoikh
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Alexey Lukin
Anna Dulova
Mariya Poroshina
Yan Tsapnik
Evdokiya Germanova
Sergey Batalov
Lev Botvinko
Paren
Mariya Bystrova
Igor Chekhov
Alina Dulova
Ekaterina Dyumina
Sestra
Kristina Ieshkina
Svetlana
Director
Vladimir Rudak
Writer
Vladimir Rudak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
7 March 2025
World premiere
10 September 2024
Production
Kino Bez Granits, Krupnyy Plan
Also known as
More na dvoikh, Альтернатива, Море на двоих
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
26
votes
5
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1724
In the Comedy genre
408
In the Romantic genre
225
In films of Russia
154
In films of 2025
74
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More na dvoikh
Trailer
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