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Poster of Seuteuriming
6.3
Seuteuriming - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Seuteuriming
6.3

Seuteuriming

, 2025
Streaming
South Korea / Detective, Thriller
Trailers
Going 6
Not going 0
Poster of Seuteuriming
6.3
Going 6
Not going 0
Seuteuriming - Dubbed trailer
Seuteuriming  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

The movie "Streaming" is a thriller about a mystery streamer with the largest number of subscribers, broadcasting the process of uncovering clues to an unsolved serial murder case in real time.

Cast

Kang Ha-neul
Woo-sang
Park Tae-san
Rolly Park
Choo Seok-yeong
Delivery Team Leader
Hwang Dae-woong
Bin Chan-uk
Security Agent
Kim Gi-doo
Tae-ho
Ha Seo-yoon
Matilda
Han Seong-Yeon
Tattoo girl
Ryu Yeon-Seok
Hyeong-sik
Kim Yo-han
Kim Yo-han
Director Jo Jang-ho
Writer Jo Jang-ho
Composer Lee Jun-oh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 March 2025
Release date
9 April 2026 Russia Синемапарк
16 April 2025 Indonesia 17+
26 September 2025 Japan G
27 March 2025 Singapore NC16
21 March 2025 South Korea 19
Worldwide Gross $696,668
Production Very Good Studio
Also known as
Streaming, Streamer, 殺人配信, 流播

Film rating

6.3
Rate 17 votes
4.9 IMDb
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Updated 27 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Seuteuriming - Dubbed trailer
Seuteuriming Dubbed trailer
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