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6.3
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Seuteuriming
6.3
Seuteuriming
, 2025
Streaming
South Korea / Detective, Thriller
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6
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0
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6.3
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Seuteuriming
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
The movie "Streaming" is a thriller about a mystery streamer with the largest number of subscribers, broadcasting the process of uncovering clues to an unsolved serial murder case in real time.
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Cast
Kang Ha-neul
Woo-sang
Park Tae-san
Rolly Park
Choo Seok-yeong
Delivery Team Leader
Hwang Dae-woong
Bin Chan-uk
Security Agent
Kim Gi-doo
Tae-ho
Ha Seo-yoon
Matilda
Han Seong-Yeon
Tattoo girl
Ryu Yeon-Seok
Hyeong-sik
Kim Yo-han
Kim Yo-han
Director
Jo Jang-ho
Writer
Jo Jang-ho
Composer
Lee Jun-oh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 March 2025
Release date
9 April 2026
Russia
Синемапарк
16 April 2025
Indonesia
17+
26 September 2025
Japan
G
27 March 2025
Singapore
NC16
21 March 2025
South Korea
19
Worldwide Gross
$696,668
Production
Very Good Studio
Also known as
Streaming, Streamer, 殺人配信, 流播
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
17
votes
4.9
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Updated 27 April 2026
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