Poster of The Girl in the Trunk
Kinoafisha Films The Girl in the Trunk

The Girl in the Trunk

The Girl in the Trunk 18+
Synopsis

A woman finds herself kidnapped and entrapped in the enclosed space of a speeding car's trunk. As the kidnapper toys with and torments her, she must use what little means are at her disposal to fight for her freedom.
Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Production A Bigger Boat, Lone Tower Visuals, Raunow Productions
Also known as
The Girl in the Trunk, Tüdruk pagasiruumis, Девушка в багажнике
Director
Jonas Kvist Jensen
Cast
Caspar Phillipson
Katharina Sporrer
Hother Bøndorff
Christopher de Courcy-Ireland
Lianna Taylor
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.6
Rate 11 votes
3.4 IMDb
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc 17 July 2025, 04:15
"Девушка в багажнике" - датский триллер 2024 года повествует о сбежавшей невесте, которая приезжает на арендованной машине в пункт проката.… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 31 July 2025, 21:43
Очень рады были прочитать ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
