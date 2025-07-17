Menu
The Girl in the Trunk
The Girl in the Trunk
The Girl in the Trunk
18+
Horror
Thriller
Synopsis
A woman finds herself kidnapped and entrapped in the enclosed space of a speeding car's trunk. As the kidnapper toys with and torments her, she must use what little means are at her disposal to fight for her freedom.
Country
Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
A Bigger Boat, Lone Tower Visuals, Raunow Productions
Also known as
The Girl in the Trunk, Tüdruk pagasiruumis, Девушка в багажнике
Director
Jonas Kvist Jensen
Cast
Caspar Phillipson
Katharina Sporrer
Hother Bøndorff
Christopher de Courcy-Ireland
Lianna Taylor
Film rating
3.6
Rate
11
votes
3.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Weteran Mc
17 July 2025, 04:15
"Девушка в багажнике" - датский триллер 2024 года повествует о сбежавшей невесте, которая приезжает на арендованной машине в пункт проката.…
Киноафиша.инфо
31 July 2025, 21:43
Очень рады были прочитать ваш отзыв, спасибо большое!
