Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
6.8
Rate
2 posters
Going
77
Not going
14
Kinoafisha
Films
Өч
Өч
Өч
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Drama
Going
77
Not going
14
Өч
trailer
trailer
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
27 February 2025
Release date
17 April 2025
Kazakhstan
27 February 2025
Kyrgyzstan
18+
Director
Ilgiz Kuvatbek
Shamilbek Bekbolsun uulu
Cast
Imash Azhykul
Nasira Mambetova
Kural Chokoev
Baktybek Nurmat Uulu
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
Rate
19
votes
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Кундуз Болотова
4 March 2025, 19:45
Очень тяжелый фильм… Тяжелая судьба одной девушки. Показали отношение нашего общества к жертвам. (((😥
Сауле Назарбаева
25 March 2025, 20:39
Снято тупо и слишком жестоко.Можно было бы показать проблему другим образом,у кого слабая психика-не ходите.
У режиссера второй провальный в таком жанре.Лучше снимайте семейные фильмы.
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Өч
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree
У режиссера второй провальный в таком жанре.Лучше снимайте семейные фильмы.