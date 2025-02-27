Menu
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 February 2025
Release date
17 April 2025 Kazakhstan
27 February 2025 Kyrgyzstan 18+
Director
Ilgiz Kuvatbek
Shamilbek Bekbolsun uulu
Cast
Imash Azhykul
Nasira Mambetova
Kural Chokoev
Baktybek Nurmat Uulu
6.8
19 votes
Film Reviews
Кундуз Болотова 4 March 2025, 19:45
Очень тяжелый фильм… Тяжелая судьба одной девушки. Показали отношение нашего общества к жертвам. (((😥
Сауле Назарбаева 25 March 2025, 20:39
Снято тупо и слишком жестоко.Можно было бы показать проблему другим образом,у кого слабая психика-не ходите.
У режиссера второй провальный в таком жанре.Лучше снимайте семейные фильмы.
