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Poster of Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical
7.3

Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical

, 2024
Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical
USA / Musical / 18+
Poster of Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical
7.3

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Casey Al-Shaqsy
Stella
Simon Anthony
Archie
Albert Atack
Young Clyde
Gillian Bevan
Cumie Barrow
Eloise Davies
Trish
Adrian Grove
Henry Barrow
Jeremy Jordan
Jeremy Jordan
Clyde Barrow
Natalie McQueen
Debbie Kurup
Eleanore
Debbie Kurup
Eleanore
George Maguire
Clyde Ivan 'Buck' Barrow
Matthew Malthouse
Bob Alcorn
Director Ben Crabb
Writer Ivan Menchell
Composer Frank Wildhorn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $234,620
Production Steam Motion and Sound
Also known as
Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical, Bonnie & Clyde The Musical: Filmed Live

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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