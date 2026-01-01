Menu
Synopsis

Middle-aged Jack, arrested for drugs, strives in six weeks to repair his marriage, curb a bullying in-law, and guide his stepbrother in the right direction, but all efforts fail as his life spirals further out of control.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $4,056,048
Production True Brit Entertainment
Marching Powder, Кокаин
Director
Nick Love
Cast
Stephanie Leonidas
Danny Dyer
Calum MacNab
Philippe Brenninkmeyer
Daniel Fearn
5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.3 IMDb
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
