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6.6
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Einzeltäter Teil 3: Hanau
6.6
Einzeltäter Teil 3: Hanau
, 2023
Einzeltäter Teil 3: Hanau
Germany / Crime, Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Muhammed Beyazkendir
Self
Newroz Duman
Self
Farad Gholam
Self
Jaweid Gholam
Self
Filip Goman
Self
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Çetin Gültekin
Self
Armin Kurtovic
Self
Dijana Kurtovic
Self
Karim Kurtovic
Self
Maruf-Sinan Kuzhan
Self
Director
Julian Vogel
Writer
Julian Vogel
Composer
Milan Loewy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2023
Production
Corso Film, Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF)
Also known as
Einzeltäter Teil 3: Hanau, Einzeltäter Hanau
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
11
votes
Showtimes
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