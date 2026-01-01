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Poster of Einzeltäter Teil 3: Hanau
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Einzeltäter Teil 3: Hanau
6.6

Einzeltäter Teil 3: Hanau

, 2023
Einzeltäter Teil 3: Hanau
Germany / Crime, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Einzeltäter Teil 3: Hanau
6.6

Cast

Muhammed Beyazkendir
Self
Newroz Duman
Self
Farad Gholam
Self
Jaweid Gholam
Self
Filip Goman
Self
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Çetin Gültekin
Self
Armin Kurtovic
Self
Dijana Kurtovic
Self
Karim Kurtovic
Self
Maruf-Sinan Kuzhan
Self
Director Julian Vogel
Writer Julian Vogel
Composer Milan Loewy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Corso Film, Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF)
Also known as
Einzeltäter Teil 3: Hanau, Einzeltäter Hanau

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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